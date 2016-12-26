Child dies in Te Kauwhata driveway

|
A child has died after being hit by a car in a driveway at a property in Te Kauwhata at approximately 11:45am this morning.
Police and Ambulance attended the incident but the two year-old female was unable to be saved.
Serious Crash Unit will be investigating.
