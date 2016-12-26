Aggravated robbery in Stoke

Monday, 26 December, 2016 - 13:30

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at the Night and Day dairy in Stoke on Christmas night.

A male entered the dairy at approximately 10.26pm and demanded money from the lone female employee.

The male is described as maori or polynesian, mid-teens to early 20s, slim build, height approx 5ft 10 inches.

He was wearing a dark blue, sleeveless hoody, with a silver/grey coloured design on the back, a long sleeve black top, dark tracksuit style pants, and a green bandana covering his face.

He was carrying a small dark coloured backpack bag with grey and yellow circle design on the front and was holding a black handled, short, machete-style knife with electrical tape wrapped around the handle.

An amount of cash was taken during the robbery with the male last seen riding a bicycle through Strawbridge Square, then north along Neale Avenue, Stoke.

The shop employee was shaken and upset from the incident but not harmed, and is being supported by friends, family and victim support.

Police are seeking help from the public to identify this person, and ask anyone who may have seen someone matching this description in the Stoke area last night to contact Nelson Police or report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This type of incident is uncommon in the Nelson Community and Police are actively investigating to locate the offender.