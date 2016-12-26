SH2 between Gisborne and Wairoa to remain open tomorrow

Monday, 26 December, 2016 - 15:15

Motorists and those planning to travel to Rhythm and Vines are advised that SH2 between Wairoa and Gisborne will now be open tomorrow.

This is an update to earlier reports.

However travellers should be aware that there will be closures on SH2 between Gisborne and Wairoa at some point over the next two days to clear an earlier bus crash.

Updates in regard to when the road will be closed will be made via the Eastern District Police Facebook page.