Police urge patience on the roads this summer

Monday, 26 December, 2016 - 15:50

Police are urging motorists travelling from Auckland to exercise caution and allow extra time to reach their destination as Highway Patrol officers have noted some dangerous driving taking place around the region.

"We are disappointed with some of the driving we have seen over the last couple of days," says Sergeant Mark Fleming, Counties Manukau Highway Patrol Section Supervisor.

"Not only are people doing unsafe passing manoeuvres and driving at excessive speeds, we’ve also seen some people driving under the influence.

"Just last night someone was pulled over and blew nearly six times the limit.

They have been charged with excess breath alcohol and their licence suspended.

"People are unnecessarily putting themselves, their passengers and other road users at risk in what is already a high risk time on our roads."

With a large number of drivers expected on the roads, drivers are urged to watch their speed and following distances, allow extra time to reach their destination and enjoy the journey, rather than risk the safety of others by getting impatient and stressed.

Police encourage people to make arrangements home before they start drinking.

Even one drink affects people’s decision-making ability and can lead to decisions one normally would not be comfortable making.

"Accidents happen for a variety of reasons, but speed has the biggest effect on the outcome of the accident.

"Many families will be dealing with the grief of losing a loved one on our roads, we’ve all seen the media reports of recent road deaths.

We don’t want to have to break this news to anyone else that their loved ones aren’t coming home.

Police will maintain a highly visible presence on the roads over summer and will be using a range of tactics.

This includes focusing on those who choose to drive above the speed limit, those not buckled up, and those driving while impaired.

Like previous summers, speed cameras are positioned in high risk crash areas and are set to enforce a reduced speed threshold of 4km/h from 1 December through until 31 January 2017.

"We are out there working hard alongside our road safety partners to keep people safe this summer, however, we need the public to do their bit as we can’t be in the vehicle with them.

It comes down to making good decisions, like choosing to drive to the speed limit and the conditions, ensuring everyone is buckled up and not driving while impaired," says Mr Fleming.

There are several ways you can help yourself and others to stay safe on the roads, including:

Watch your speed

Allow extra time for your journey so you are not having to rush

Maintain following distances

Only overtake if it is safe to do so

Make alternative arrangements when you have been drinking

Make the journey part of your holiday - plan breaks and take your time

Make sure you and everyone in your car wears a seatbelt or has the appropriate restraint

Above all, drive considerately and with patience - the way we drive affects others.

"Police want everyone to have a safe holiday season.

Please stay focused on the road, every time you're driving,"