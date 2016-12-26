Police attend fatal crash in Ashhurst

|
Police and emergency services are attending a fatal crash on State Highway 3/Napier Road, Ashhurst.
One person has died in the crash which occurred at 5.45pm.
The road is closed with diversions in place and the serious crash unit is investigating.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes.
