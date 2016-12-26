Ashhurst fatal crash - update

Monday, 26 December, 2016 - 21:36

Police can confirm the crash that occurred on Napier Road/State Highway 3, Ashhurst, earlier this evening involved a car and motorcycle.

The motorcyclist died at the scene and the two occupants of the car received moderate injuries.

They were transported by road to hospital for assessment.

The serious crash unit is investigating and the matter will be referred to the Coroner.

Police are in the process of notifying next of kin.

The road has now reopened.