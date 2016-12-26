Police appeal for sightings of father and daughter on sailing trip

Monday, 26 December, 2016 - 21:26

Police are concerned for the welfare of 49-year-old Alan Langdon and his 6-year-old daughter Que Langdon.

They are travelling by catamaran to the Bay of Islands from Kawhia Harbour in the Waikato.

They left Kawhia Harbour on Saturday 17 December for the Bay of Islands and their family has had no contact with them since they left.

Police have grave concerns for their wellbeing and are seeking information from other boaties who may have seen them over the past few days.

The boat is described as a catamaran, 6 metres (21ft) in length and sail ID number T878.

The catamaran is white with blue anti-fouling paint under the waterline.

If you have seen this pair or had contact with them since 17 December please call your local Police station.