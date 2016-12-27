Helping NASA identify where giant planets grow

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 03:00

A Massey researcher has been rubbing shoulders with NASA, by helping record the small events that give us the biggest clues about the largest planets.

The research has found that cold, Neptune-mass worlds are the most common types of planets in the icy outer realms of space, which provides a clearer overall picture of the planets that make up distant galaxies.

These findings challenge previous theories about the types of planets and is achieved through a process known as gravitational microlensing. This process relies on events where a star (the lens) moves in front of another star (the source) thereby magnifying the image of the source star, which causes a sudden dramatic increase in the brightness of the lensing star. This is known as a microlensing event, and provides researchers with clues about the nature of the lensing star, including any planets it may host.

Blink and it's gone

Capturing the events is difficult, because the alignments between stars are rare and occur randomly, meaning astronomers must monitor millions of stars for the telltale signs that a microlensing event is occurring. Massey University scientists were involved in finding and recording these events through the Microlensing Observations in Astrophysics (MOA) group.

Associate Professor Ian Bond of Massey’s Institute for Advanced Study, was responsible for developing the techniques to find the events and create the alerts observed by the Mt John Observatory in Tekapo. This involved developing the astronomical imaging software that is designed to analyse the images from the telescope in real-time, and detect any object in the sky that is of a transient nature, which includes microlensing.

From 2007 to 2012, the group issued 3,300 alerts informing the astronomical community about on-going microlensing events. The team identified 1,474 well-observed microlensing events, with 22 displaying clear planetary signals. This includes four planets that were never previously reported.

Dr Bond says microlensing holds great potential. "The majority of exoplanets [a planet which orbits a star outside the solar system] have been detected by other techniques such as detecting either the motion or dimming of a star that would result from an orbiting planet. However, microlensing has the advantage of being able to detect planets much further away than other techniques and with smaller masses and larger distances from their host stars. Microlensing can even find planets that are roaming interstellar space unbound to stars. Cold exoplanets represent the last unexplored realm in planetary science."

Dr Bond also developed the necessary IT infrastructure to communicate the alerts. All alerts from 2007 to now are hosted here.

To infinity and beyond

The MOA project is now working as a pathfinder for NASA's Wide Field Infrared Survey Telescope mission. This will allow microlensing planet discoveries to be made on an unprecedented scale. Ultimately Dr Bond wishes to extend the results of this work and find out more about the abundances of lower mass planets down to Earth masses.

This work is slated to launch in the mid-2020s, and will conduct an extensive microlensing survey. Astronomers expect it will deliver mass and distance determinations of thousands of planets, completing the work begun by Kepler Mission and providing the first galactic census of planetary properties.

A paper detailing the findings was recently published in The Astrophysical Journal - http://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.3847/1538-4357/833/2/145