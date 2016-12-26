Auckland Police seek missing 81-year-old

Monday, 26 December, 2016 - 22:25

Auckland Police are seeking 81-year-old Andrew Murphy and have concerns for his welfare.

Mr Murphy was last seen at Ferguson Ave, Sandringham, at 7am this morning.

Mr Murphy was last seen wearing a grey cap, a bright red jacket, black pants and brown slippers.

He is described as 175-180cm tall and is known to go for regular walks.

Police have concerns for his welfare and ask anyone who sees him to contact Auckland Central Police Station on (09) 302 6400.