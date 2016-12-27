Justice system favours sex-offender over public safety - SST

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 10:55

"A repeat sex offender who has over 110 convictions should not be living in the community with a GPS bracelet on they should be behind the prison wire being supervised 24 hours a day" Scott Guthrie

Sexual predator Darren Albert Jolly, who yesterday breeched his parole conditions and was on the run from police, is a danger to the public and should not be in the community. Jolly’s offending includes enticing young girls - aged 14 and 15 - into threesomes with his partner promising one he would pay her $2500 to have his baby.

Jolly was considered such a threat to young female students that a school once sent home a newsletter with his photograph and a list of convictions to warn students. Over the years, he had been on the run from police several times and used false names.

Guthrie said, "It really is unbelievable that our justice system, who now have the power to enforce a PPO (Public Protection Order) on offenders like this to keep the community safe from harm, repeatedly ignore public safety and release these high risk sexual offenders back into the community to reap terror and harm and it’s all about saving money."

Sensible Sentencing’s Scott Guthrie also said that SST is calling for legislation that any repeat sexual offender being paroled must come under a Public Protection Order and must live within the prison grounds where they can be monitored 24 hours per day.

"It shouldn’t be about money it should be about public safety and no politician or judge can put a value on the safety of the public and neither should they."