Hunter missing in Southland

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 11:05

Ground crews are searching for an overdue hunter in Dunsdale, in Southland.

The man entered the bush with three hunting companions around 2.30pm yesterday.

He became separated from the group around 5pm.

His companions returned to their vehicle around 8pm and the man was not there.

Police were notified in the early hours of today.

LandSAR, Police Search and Rescue, and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications volunteers are currently conducting a ground search.

Around 15 people are involved in the search at this stage.

"The weather has been mild, however there is concern for the man having been out overnight," says Southland Area Commander, Inspector Joel Lamb.

"We're appealing for anyone who may have seen the man, who is Maori, in his 40s, solidly built, and who was dressed in shorts, a T shirt, and hunting boots, to contact us."

Any information can be given to Southland Police on (03) 211 0400.