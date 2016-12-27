SH2 closed between Gisborne and Wairoa tomorrow

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 11:16

State Highway 2 between Wairoa and Gisborne will be closed tomorrow for up to six hours to allow Police and contractors to recover the bus involved in a crash on Christmas Eve in which two people tragically died.

The road will be closed from 6am until midday.

Diversions will be in place via Tiniroto Road and Frasertown and this will be clearly sign posted.

Motorists travelling on the diversion route are asked to drive with caution and dive to the conditions.

The diversion route is not a main highway, it is a narrow and unforgiving road and drivers should reduce their speed accordingly.

It is anticipated there will be extra traffic in the area tomorrow with people heading to Rhythm and Vines.

Motorists are asked to be patient and drive safely.

In addition to the road closure tomorrow there will be a partial closure on the road today as the investigation at the crash site continues.

The area around the crash site will be reduced to one lane today between 5pm and 8.30pm.

Updates in regard to the road closure will be provided via the Eastern District Facebook page.