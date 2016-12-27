Further closures on SH2 south of Gisborne following crash

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 10:25

The NZ Transport Agency is advising road users of further closures on State Highway 2 south of Gisborne, as they work with Police and contractors to recover the bus involved in a fatal crash on 24 December.

There will be a partial closure of the road today to allow investigations into the crash to continue. The area is down to one lane between 5pm and 8.30pm this evening and is being controlled by traffic management. Delays shouldn’t be any longer than five minutes.

Tomorrow, 28 December, there will be a full road closure starting at 0600 until midday so the bus can be recovered from down the steep bank. A detour will be in place via Tiniroto Road and Frasertown. The detour isn’t expected to add much time to journeys but the Transport Agency is advising motorists to allow extra time.

There will be extra traffic in the area as people head to the Rhythm and Vines event and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we work with Police to undertake the operation as quickly as possible.

The Transport Agency is encouraging those living within in the cordon area to share this information with neighbours.

Our thoughts remain with the Tongan community, family and friends of the crash victims.

Motorists can get real time information from:

- 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic