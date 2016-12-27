Operation Archer Wellington homicide investigation - update

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 12:21

Wellington Police have now spoken to a number of people in relation to the killing of 30 year-old Lois Tolley at her Ward Street home in Upper Hutt on Friday 9 December 2016.

Their account of events have been critical in helping Police piece together the circumstances of this killing.

Sunday was a particularly emotional time for the Tolley family with it being their first Christmas without Lois.

Investigation lead, Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Barnett said, "the heartache of not having a family member on such a significant day of the year was extremely hard, but knowing that it was the result of such a brutal killing certainly bought all the raw emotions of their loss to the surface.

"The investigation team’s sympathy is with the family and we continue to support them through this horrific event.

We are determined to identify and apprehend the killers and each day our investigation is taking us closer to that aim.

"Police have gathered hours of CCTV footage from around the Hutt Valley that we are continuing to review.

This includes CCTV footage near Lois’ home.

The footage we have reviewed so far is helping us to reconstruct the events of the night Lois was killed."

If you have any information that would help Police, we encourage you to contact the Operation Archer team based at Upper Hutt Police Station by ringing (04) 3812000 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.