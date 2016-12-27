Name release of three killed in Leeston crash

|
[ login or create an account ]
Canterbury Police can now release the names of the three teenagers killed in a crash in Leeston, Canterbury on Boxing Day, December 26.
They were Lily Frances Moore, Samuel James Drost, and Cole Troy Hull.
All were 15 years old.
Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.