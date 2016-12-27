Police seek sightings of pair on catamaran

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 12:45

Statement from Sergeant Warren Shaw, Waikato Search and Rescue

Waikato Police Search and Rescue, and the Auckland Maritime Unit, continue to make inquiries in regards to the whereabouts of Alan Langdon and his daughter.

The 49-year-old, and six-year-old Que, left Kawhia Harbour on a catamaran on the afternoon of Saturday, December 17, possibly heading for the Bay of Islands, and have not been heard from since.

Police have concerns for their wellbeing and are calling for any information or sightings of the pair or their boat.

Mr Langdon is an experienced and capable skipper, and his daughter has had experience on boats also.

Police have received a number of calls from the public with information, which have assisted Police as they continue to make further inquiries.

We continue to appeal to the public for anyone who saw the vessel - a 21ft white catamaran with blue anti-fouling paint under the waterline - in the Kawhia Harbour, crossing the Kawhia Bar, on the afternoon of December 17, or any sightings since, to call Police.