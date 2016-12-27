Thinking of leaving Wellington via SH1 today? Perhaps delay that...

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 12:56

SH1 north of Wellington is very slow going at the moment, as everyone seems to be leaving town at once.

According to police traffic units, the traffic is very slow going from Plimmerton all the way up to Otaki.

Drivers are asked to consider delaying their travel a few hours if they can, to avoid sitting in stalled or slow traffic for long periods.

There are no reported crashes along this route, at the present time, however there are pockets of road works, low or gazetted speed areas which can slow the traffic down.

Drive safely and mind your following distances.