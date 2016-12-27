Christchurch Police investigating hit and run

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 14:40

Christchurch Police are seeking information regarding a white van that was involved with a hit and run on Madras and High Streets, Christchurch around 3.30am on Saturday 24th December 2016.

The 23-year-old man who was struck by the van was hospitalised with back injuries, but is now recovering at home.

The white van involved in the crash will have frontal damage.

Police are appealing for the driver of the van and anyone who may information about the incident or the vehicle to come forward.

People can contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.