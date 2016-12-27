Scrub fire in North Dunedin

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 15:15

Police are advising locals and motorists travelling through the North Dunedin area to be aware of a large scrub fire on Signal Hill near Butts Road.

Emergency services were alerted to a fire breaking out at the rear of Logan Park High School at approximately 2:45pm today.

The fire has been described as the size of half a rugby field and the fire service is working to bring it under control, but there are concerns it may spread further due to strong winds.

Police have set up cordons in the area and are helping to assist nearby residents and divert traffic where necessary.

Police urge people in the area to be responsible and follow the directions of emergency services.

Motorists, please avoid the area if possible.