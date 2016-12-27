North Dunedin scrub fire - update

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 15:50

Emergency services are concerned that a potential change in wind direction could move the fire currently burning on Signal Hill into the Ravensbourne area.

Police are warning people in this region to be aware of what is happening and keep across any updates.

Ravensbourne residents should be prepared to evacuate if the wind direction changes and the fire moves.

At this stage nobody has been evacuated from any properties.

Police have cordons in the area and are talking to local residents and motorists in the Ravensbourne and Butts Road areas to ensure they have the information they need.

We encourage people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary and follow the advice of emergency services staff.