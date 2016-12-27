Fatal crash SH1 at Pukerau, near Gore

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 16:35

Police are in attendance at a fatal crash involving a motorcycle and two cars which occurred just before 4pm on Waipahi Highway, Pukerau.

The driver of the motorcycle has died at the scene of the crash.

The road will be closed for some time as the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Diversions are currently being put in place.

Police thank motorists in advance for their patience.