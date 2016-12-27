Cashmere assault upgraded to homicide

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 18:40

Statement from Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney:

As a result of injuries sustained in an assault on Christmas day a man has now died and the Police enquiry has been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

The victim is 26-year-old Hardeep Singh.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted tomorrow.

Police extend their sympathies to Mr Singh’s family and friends, many of whom are based in India.

Detectives and victim support are liaising closely with his relations here and also in India, providing support and advice.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

That charge will be replaced for her next court appearance in Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

As this matter is now before the courts Police cannot comment further.