Body discovered in Waikato River

|
[ login or create an account ]
Tonight at 7pm Police were alerted to the discovery of a body in the Waikato River.
A kayaker came across the body while paddling near Ann Street, Hamilton.
Police are now working to recover the body.
Following that, enquiries will be made to establish the circumstances around the death.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.