North Dunedin fire

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 20:30

The fire service now has the blaze at Signal Hill contained but will be fighting it throughout the night.

Earlier tonight three homes in Rimu Street, Ravensbourne were evacuated as a precaution.

The occupants of these homes are likely to return tonight.

At this stage there is no risk to any other properties in Ravensbourne and no plans to evacuate any other homes.

Road closures will be in place overnight near the fire scene to ensure emergency services can go about their work and people are safe.

Butts Road from Dundas Street/Harbour Terrace, through to the end of Butts Road where it meets Union Street will remain closed, as will Logan Park Drive.

Signal Hill will also be closed overnight.

The situation will be reassessed in the morning.