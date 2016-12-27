Missing hunter located in Southland

Tuesday, 27 December, 2016 - 21:41

Statement by Detective Alun Griffiths:

The hunter missing in Southland has been located safe and well around 9pm tonight.

Southern Lakes Helicopters spotted the man a short distance off the Dunsdale Stream and he was winched out after spending 24 hours in the bush.

He is cold and hungry but otherwise fine.

30 people were involved in the search.

Police, the hunter and his family would like to thank Invercargill, Gore and Catlin LandSAR volunteers, LandSAR search dogs and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications for their assistance in the search.

Police urge people spending time in the outdoors to be suitably equipped for their journey and to carry sufficient navigation and emergency gear.