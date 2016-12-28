Name release - Muriwai drowning victim

|
The body of the male washed up on Muriwai Beach on Christmas Eve morning has been identified as 66-year-old Michael John Bampton of Avondale, Auckland.
The circumstances are not suspicious and the matter has been referred to the Coroner.
Police would like to thank the members of the public who assisted in this matter.
