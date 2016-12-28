Body discovered in Waikato River

Wednesday, 28 December, 2016 - 12:15

Hamilton Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the Waikato River yesterday evening at around 7.00pm.

The man is yet to be identified and a post mortem is being conducted this afternoon.

Police will then be in the process of notifying his next of kin.

Police are currently treating the death as unexplained and are investigating how the man came to be in the river.