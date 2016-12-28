Milk tanker rolled in Taranaki

|
A male is critically injured after a milk tanker has rolled into a paddock in South Taranaki.
The crash happened just after 9.30am near the intersection with Ohangai, Tawhiti and Ararata Roads in Hawera and involved a tanker truck and a car.
The driver of the car is in a critical condition and has been transported by ambulance.
The road is closed while the Police Serious Crash Unit investigate.
Diversions are in place at Ohangai and Turuturu Road.
