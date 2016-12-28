Boy injured in East Tamaki

|
A five-year-old boy has been injured in an incident at a children’s play facility in East Tamaki, South Auckland.
Police were alerted to the incident at Bounce and Beyond at 12.20pm today.
The boy has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.
Police will continue to gather information about the incident, however there are no suspicious circumstances at this stage and the matter will be referred to Worksafe New Zealand.
