Boy injured in East Tamaki

Wednesday, 28 December, 2016 - 13:11

A five-year-old boy has been injured in an incident at a children’s play facility in East Tamaki, South Auckland.

Police were alerted to the incident at Bounce and Beyond at 12.20pm today.

The boy has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Police will continue to gather information about the incident, however there are no suspicious circumstances at this stage and the matter will be referred to Worksafe New Zealand.