Canterbury Police seeking missing Colin Meese

Canterbury Police are seeking 66-year-old Colin Meese.
Mr Meese was last seen at approximately 6.30pm on Boxing Day at his home.
He left in his black/grey Mitsubishi Pajero, registration CZC247.
His family holds concerns for his well-being.
If you see Mr Meese please call Christchurch Central Police Station on (03) 363 7400.
