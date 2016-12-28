Canterbury Police seeking missing Colin Meese

Wednesday, 28 December, 2016 - 14:07

Canterbury Police are seeking 66-year-old Colin Meese.

Mr Meese was last seen at approximately 6.30pm on Boxing Day at his home.

He left in his black/grey Mitsubishi Pajero, registration CZC247.

His family holds concerns for his well-being.

If you see Mr Meese please call Christchurch Central Police Station on (03) 363 7400.