Male injured in Hawera crash dies

Wednesday, 28 December, 2016 - 15:05

The driver of a car involved in a collision with a tanker truck in Hawera earlier today has since died of his injuries in hospital.

The crash happened near the intersection with Ohangai, Tawhiti and Ararata Roads around 9:30am.

The Police Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate what happened.

Police won't be in a position to release the name of the man until all next of kin have been notified.