Male injured in Hawera crash dies

|
[ login or create an account ]
The driver of a car involved in a collision with a tanker truck in Hawera earlier today has since died of his injuries in hospital.
The crash happened near the intersection with Ohangai, Tawhiti and Ararata Roads around 9:30am.
The Police Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate what happened.
Police won't be in a position to release the name of the man until all next of kin have been notified.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.