Diver dies at Riversdale Beach

Wednesday, 28 December, 2016 - 15:26

A man has died after getting into trouble while diving off the coast of Riversdale Beach, near Masterton, this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at the north end of the beach at around 2pm.

The man was pulled from the water and given CPR by surf lifesaving staff but unfortunately the man could not be revived.

Police is in the process of identifying the man and will then notify next of kin.