Police looking to locate Christchurch woman

Police are looking to locate Christchurch woman Rebecca Mangin.
The 29-year-old hasn’t been heard from since December 23rd 2016 and Police have concerns for her safety.
Police ask that anyone who may have information on her whereabouts contact them immediately.
People can contact Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.
