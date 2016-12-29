Police attend fatal crash in Cromwell

Thursday, 29 December, 2016 - 07:10

Statement from Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk:

A man has died after the motorcycle he was riding has crashed.

The crash occurred shortly before 6am near the intersection of Partridge and Shortcut Roads, Cromwell.

Emergency services attended and medical attention was provided but the man unfortunately died at the scene.

Diversions are in place with Shortcut Road closed between SH8b and SH6.

The road is likely to remain closed for some time while Police complete a scene examination.

At this stage it is to early to speculate on cause of the crash.