Man shot by intruder

Thursday, 29 December, 2016 - 08:25

Statement from Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Ford.

At about 2am this morning police attended an firearms incident at an address in Morley street, Bryndwr, Christchurch.

A 25 year old man has been shot by one of two intruders into the address.

The man is in Christchurch hospital and will undergo surgery, however, at this point the injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

A scene examination will take place this morning and is currently under guard.

Police are seeking information from the public which could help with the investigation.

In particular, Police are seeking a 1998 purple coloured Honda Accord, registration XC4771.

A black Subaru station wagon was also seen in the area and Police would like anyone who noticed this vehicle to come forward.

If you see either of these vehicles, do not approach them and call 111 in the first instance.

Police believe this address and/or person was targeted and there is no immediate concern for the wider community.

It is thought that the people involved are known to each other.

If you have any concerns or information that may help with this investigation please contact Christchurch Central Police Station on (03) 363 7400.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.