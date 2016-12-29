Body found in Waikato River - update

Thursday, 29 December, 2016 - 10:25

Statement from Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson

Police are now treating the circumstances of the discovery of a man's body in the Waikato river on the 27th of December 2016 as suspicious.

A post mortem examination was conducted on the 28th of December 2016 which included a formal identification of the man and notification to his family.

He has been identified as 29-year-old Tama Hurinui Retimana of Hamilton.

Mr Retimana was located by a kayaker who was paddling in the river on the 28th. The deceased was known to be homeless living along the banks of the Waikato river and was discovered only wearing his black boxer shorts and black socks.

Waikato Police want to hear from anyone had has any information on the whereabouts of Mr Retimana leading up to the discovery of his body floating in the Waikato river on the 27th of December.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson of Hamilton police on 07 858 6200 or CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.