Police acknowledge holiday road toll

Thursday, 29 December, 2016 - 12:46

Statement by Superintendent Steve Greally, National Road Policing Manager.

Police are extremely disappointed in the road toll so far this holiday period.

We are just halfway through the holiday period and the toll is already equal with last year.

That means twelve families who we have had to break devastating news to.

They now have to spend their holidays saying goodbye to a loved one.

While these crashes are all under investigation and it is too early to speculate on causes, I can say with some confidence that they were all avoidable.

Of significance, a third of the fatalities so far have been motorcyclists.

Every time you approach a car - or motorbike - with keys in your hands, you need to be aware that your decisions affect more than just yourself.

You have to think about your passengers, other road users, your family and friends and the loved ones of other road users.

Think about how your family and friends would feel dealing with the loss of your life.

How you would feel if you were responsible for the death or serious injury of one of your passengers? Or any other road user?

I know it's tempting to take risks and that we think "it won't happen to us". But it can, and it does.

The risk is simply not worth it.

A serious crash is a traumatic event.

It's traumatic for those involved in the crash, their loved ones and all the emergency staff who have to respond.

I can't say it enough - watch your speed, your following distances and wear your seatbelts.

Adjust your driving to the conditions, whether it's weather, the state of the road or the driving of other motorists.

Above all, if you see any driving that causes you concern, don't hesitate to call -555.

We will do something about it.