Police name man killed in Ashhurst crash

Police can now name the person who died in a crash near Ashhurst on Sunday 26 December.
He was 25-year-old Damion Jonathan Mark Sattrup from Dannevirke.
Police's serious crash unit is investigating and the matter will be referred to the Coroner.
Police's thoughts are with Mr Sattrup's family during this sad time.
