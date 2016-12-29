Bluff Rd remains closed due to public safety concerns

Thursday, 29 December, 2016 - 12:26

The Bluff Rd between Matarangi and Rings Beach continues to be closed to the public due to safety concerns around slips and anyone trying to remove protective fences is likely to be prosecuted.

Earlier this week we discovered someone has cut through the safety fences and vandalised warning signs, following similar damage just before Christmas.

"This area is not safe to the public and shouldn't be accessed," says Matt Busch our Roading Manager. "The area was fenced off to prevent public access as there is potential for further rock falls that could result in serious injuries or death. Anyone removing the fences will be committing offences against a number of Acts with prosecution likely to result in significant fines."

Although Council's primary concern is public safety, the cost of repeated safety fence repairs are expected to cost thousands of ratepayer dollars which could be used for more positive outcomes.

"We're very interested in hearing from anyone who may have any information regarding responsibility for this action," says Mr Busch. You can email our customer services team on customer.services@tcdc.govt.nz or call 07 868 0200.

Meanwhile there are other ways the public can get between Kuaotunu and Matarang, by either driving the State Highway or using the DOC track to walk between Rings Beach and Matarangi.

History of Bluff Rd closure

In December 2014 a section of the Bluff Rd, between Matarangi and Suckers Rock was closed to traffic, cyclists and pedestrians following safety concerns and geotechnical investigation of the Bluff overhang.

Rock blasting work allowed the road to reopen in December 2015, but days later another large rock fall meant it had to be closed again.

Barriers, fences and signage were erected to notify people this section of the Bluff Rd is closed to the public.

In 2016 Council made the decision to close the section of road indefinitely and that it could be re-opened in the future - if other cost-effective options were presented that allowed the road to be made safe for public use.