Police attend serious crash near Ninety Mile Beach

Thursday, 29 December, 2016 - 14:05

Police are responding to a crash on Te Paki Stream Road, which is one of the main access roads to Ninety Mile Beach.

An 11-year-old child has been struck by a vehicle and is in a critical condition.

The Westpac helicopter has been dispatched as has an ambulance and the Fire Service.

Te Paki Stream Road will remain closed until the child is taken to hospital and the serious crash unit has completed their scene examination.