SH1 Hundalee to Kaikoura reopens 3 pm

Thursday, 29 December, 2016 - 15:00

The NZ Transport Agency reopened State Highway 1 south of Kaikoura this afternoon at 3 pm. The highway was closed before 8 am after 15 to 20 mm of rain fell over a short period with minor rockfalls triggered by the rain.

"People driving to Kaikoura need to be aware that rain and bad weather may reduce the reliability of this access from the south for some time to come," says Pete Connors, Regional Performance Manager for the Transport Agency.

The state highway south of Kaikoura has been open 6 am to 8 pm daily since 21 December. It may close at short notice due to the weather and potential for rockfall. Drivers should expect delays with speed limits around work sites, take care around crews and be ready for one lane in some places.

Mr Connors advised people to check the map on the Transport Agency’s Traffic and Travel pages for updates before leaving to go to Kaikoura.

The alternative route to Kaikoura is the inland route 70 via Culverden and Waiau/ Mt Lyford.