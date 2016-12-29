Missing motorcylist from Aoraki Mt Cook

Thursday, 29 December, 2016 - 16:21

Lucas Sven Halgren, known as Sven has been missing since December 27th. Sven is a 24-year-old man who was last seen on his motorbike, a blue Suzuki 650 road bike, licence plate unknown.

Sven is currently living and working at Aoraki Mt Cook.

At 7.00pm on Tuesday the 27th of December 2016 Sven left the Staff Accommodation at the Hermitage Mt Cook on his motor bike.

The following morning he has not reported for work or contacted anyone.

There are concerns for his whereabouts and Police would like to contact him if anyone has seen or heard from him.