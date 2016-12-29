Victim of Cromwell motorcycle crash named

Thursday, 29 December, 2016 - 17:25

The motorcyclist killed in a crash in Cromwell early this morning was 37-year-old local man Scott Alexander Mackenzie.

Police have finished the examination of the crash scene and Shortcut Road reopened around 2pm this afternoon.

"We have spoken to the family and with a number of persons living near the crash site. That, along with the scene examination means we now have a much clearer picture of what occurred," said Senior Sergeant Ian Kerrisk.

Nearby residents had heard a motorcycle travelling around the area about 4am this morning, with the noise stopping suddenly shortly after.

"We believe that Mr Mackenzie collided with a fence at around 4.15am this morning and has died instantly.

He was found at around 6am by a family member who had gone out looking for him.

That person commenced CPR, but he was confirmed dead at the scene by attending medical staff," said Senior Sergeant Kerrisk .

The motorcycle involved in the crash was an off road dirt bike.

"Sadly, speed and alcohol are factors that we believe have contributed to this crash, and we have confirmed a crash helmet was not being worn by the rider.

This is a tragic loss for the family and an avoidable loss of life," said Senior Sergeant Kerrisk.

"Alcohol is the second biggest contributing factor to road crashes in New Zealand.

Even small amounts of alcohol begin to impair your ability to drive as it slows your reaction times and affects your senses and judgement."

Police and Victim Support are supporting the family.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who has information that can assist is asked to contact Cromwell Police at 03 445 1999.