Police seek Matthew James Vernall

Thursday, 29 December, 2016 - 16:27

Waitemata Police are seeking information to help locate Matthew James Vernall and have a warrant for his arrest.

Mr Vernall is 30-years-old and is 175cm tall and of medium to thin build with the word DIAMOND tattooed on his left forearm.

Mr Vernall is believed to be in the Auckland area and is actively avoiding Police.

Mr Vernall should not be approached and anyone who sees him is asked to call Police immediately on 111.

Anyone with information on Mr Vernall’s whereabouts is asked to call Waitemata Police on (09) 488 6200.

Information can also be shared via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.