Bryndwr shooting - update

Thursday, 29 December, 2016 - 20:25

The 25 year old man who was shot by intruders at an address in Morley Street, Bryndwr, Christchurch this morning has undergone surgery today at Christchurch Hospital and he is expected to make a full recovery.

The Police investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Police would like help from the public to locate a vehicle taken from the address.

The vehicle is a 1998 purple coloured Honda Accord, registration XC4771.

A black Subaru station wagon was also seen in the area and Police would like anyone who noticed this vehicle to come forward.

Anyone who sees either vehicle should not approach it and call 111 in the first instance.

If you have information that may help the investigation please contact Christchurch Central Police Station on (03) 363 7400.

Alternatively information can be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.