Police seeking Dylan Taylor

Thursday, 29 December, 2016 - 20:45

Police are seeking help in locating 26 year old Dylan Taylor.

Mr Taylor has a warrant for his arrest in relation to a serious domestic related assault committed in Beach Haven on Christmas Eve 2016.

He has strong links to the North Shore but could be anywhere and is actively evading police.

Any helpful information please call the North Shore CIB on 09-4775261.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.