Tokoroa Police investigate aggravated dairy robbery

Friday, 30 December, 2016 - 09:30

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman who robbed the Manaia Street Dairy in Tokoroa at around 5pm on Tuesday 27 December 2016.

The woman was armed with a knife and took a number of items from the dairy. When she left the premises she was chased by staff for a short time before they lost sight of her.

The woman is described as young, medium to solid build, wearing a dark blue Adidas hoodie with gold stripes down the sleeves, and black tights.

Anyone who has information regarding the robbery or the identity of the offender is urged to contact Tokoroa Police 07 885 0100. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.