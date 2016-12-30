Police investigate New Brighton stabbing

Friday, 30 December, 2016 - 09:40

At about 1.15am on Friday 30 December 2016, emergency services were called to a Hawke Street address in New Brighton, Christchurch.

Upon their arrival, they found a 46-year-old woman with a wound to her neck.

The woman has undergone surgery at Christchurch Hospital and is in a critical but stable condition.

A 68-year-old man known to the victim has been charged with causing Grievous Bodily Harm and will appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday 30 December 2016.

Detectives and forensic staff remain at the address and will be completing a scene examination today.

Police believe that the offender has possibly changed his clothing before Police arrived and may have discarded clothing in the New Brighton area.

Police are therefore asking New Brighton residents to check their properties for discarded adult's clothing. If you find anything, please do not touch or move it, but call Police immediately.

If you have any concerns or information that may help with this investigation, please contact Christchurch Central Police Station on 03 363 7400.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.