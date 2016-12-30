Aoraki Mt Cook motorcycle crash victim named

Friday, 30 December, 2016 - 10:06

The motorcyclist who was reported missing from Aorangi Mt Cook yesterday was found deceased on Tasman Valley Road in the Mt Cook National Park yesterday afternoon.

He was Lucas Sven Halgren, aged 24 of the United States, but had lived and worked in New Zealand for some time.

It appears that he was involved in a single vehicle crash and the Police Serious Crash Unit are currently investigating.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the Mr Halgren at this sad time.