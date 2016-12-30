Body found in Waikato River - update

Friday, 30 December, 2016 - 10:55

Please attribute to Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson of Hamilton CIB

The family of Tama Retimana are wanting answers in relation to their loved one who was found deceased in the Waikato river on December 27th 2016.

Mr Retimana is a father of two and was living in a camping situation on the banks of the eastern side of the river near Pine Beach with his partner.

Police are currently speaking with Mr Retimana's partner who is helping us with our enquires.

Police say he was last seen on Christmas Day however further enquires will be made over the course of the next few days to account for his movements during that period.

Anyone with information about Mr Retimana, or sightings of him around this time is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Terri Wilson of Hamilton police on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively people can call CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.